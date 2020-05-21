Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $2.84 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $350.82. 10,874,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,095,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $363.50. The company has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.11.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

