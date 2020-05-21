Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.