Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 9,136,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,756,541. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

