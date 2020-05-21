Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 172.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,576 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.