Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,322.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.53. 904,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

