Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,694,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,154,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

