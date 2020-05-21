Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.36. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.