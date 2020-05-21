Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,927. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

