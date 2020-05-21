CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 12,003,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

