CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 344,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

