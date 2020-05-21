CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,275 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. 117,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.