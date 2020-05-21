CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 8,257 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $70.90. 4,212,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,686. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

