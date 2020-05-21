Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 16,815,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,581,748. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

