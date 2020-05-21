Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 13,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,426. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

