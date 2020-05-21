Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 68,245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,245 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

