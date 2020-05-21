Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

