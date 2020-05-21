Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.50 million.

NYSE:DNR opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 4.37. Denbury Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

