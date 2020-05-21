Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

