Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NEE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. 1,461,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,741. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

