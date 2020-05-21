Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 152,609 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000.

EFA traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 32,827,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

