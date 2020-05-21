Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,815,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

