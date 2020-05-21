Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 39,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 98.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 293,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

