Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $231.34 and last traded at $232.69, 34,349,056 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 24,196,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.97.

Several other analysts have also commented on FB. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $667.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

