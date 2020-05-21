Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 392,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.