Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,824,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.