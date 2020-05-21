Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,060. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.