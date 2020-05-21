Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.97. 5,548,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

