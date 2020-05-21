Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 1.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,333 shares of company stock worth $14,692,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 134,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

