Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,914.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,057. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $167.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

