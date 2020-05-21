Front Row Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 4,077,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $151.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

