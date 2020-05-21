Front Row Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,408.76. 976,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,274.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

