Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.06. 84,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

