Front Row Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.