Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $84,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,195,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 95,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

