Garde Capital Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,168. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

