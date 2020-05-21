Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average of $219.42. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.