International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

