International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

