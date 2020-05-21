Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.50% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $431,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.27. 29,318,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402,280. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

