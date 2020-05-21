IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.43 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. IQIYI updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

IQ stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

