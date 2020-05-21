iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 146,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 154,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 100,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985,430 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.