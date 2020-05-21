iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,869,000 after acquiring an additional 202,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

