iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $487,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.02. The stock had a trading volume of 307,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

