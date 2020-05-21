iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 670.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.52. 1,152,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

