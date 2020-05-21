iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 338.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $324,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

