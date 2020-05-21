iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,051 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 386,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,986. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.