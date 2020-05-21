Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jeffersonville Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

