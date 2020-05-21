Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 425.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.75. The stock had a trading volume of 294,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

