Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 80,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.98. 3,072,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,530,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

