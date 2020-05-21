Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. 182,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.