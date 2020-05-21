Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.38. 549,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

